New Meta engineering hub in Toronto to create 2,500 jobs over 5 years: Ford

Facebook parent company Meta is launching a new engineering hub in Toronto as part of its ambitions to build out the “metaverse.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the new hub alongside Meta executives in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

He said the new hub will create 2,500 “high-paying” jobs over the next five years.

The majority of roles will be engineering-focused and will consist of both in-office and remote work options, the company said.

More to come.