Tech

New Meta engineering hub in Toronto to create 2,500 jobs over 5 years: Ford

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 1:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Goodbye Facebook, Hello Meta: social media giant rebrands company' Goodbye Facebook, Hello Meta: social media giant rebrands company
The company behind Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and more is now called Meta. Tech expert Marc Saltzman joined the morning news to talk about the rebrand, which comes as Facebook continues to battle criticism over its market power, content moderation practices and harm linked to its social media platforms – Oct 29, 2021

Facebook parent company Meta is launching a new engineering hub in Toronto as part of its ambitions to build out the “metaverse.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the new hub alongside Meta executives in Toronto on Tuesday afternoon.

Trending Stories

He said the new hub will create 2,500 “high-paying” jobs over the next five years.

The majority of roles will be engineering-focused and will consist of both in-office and remote work options, the company said.

More to come.

