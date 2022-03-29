Peterborough police investigate storage shed and dumpster fires

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking suspects following two recent fires including one at a baseball field.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service was informed of a fire that occurred at a storage shed at the baseball diamond at Burnham Street and Hunter Street East sometime over the weekend. Police say damage is estimated at “several thousand dollars.”

The case is being treated as a case of arson, police said.

Also on Monday, officers were made aware of a small dumpster fire around 5 a.m. that occurred behind a business in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Western Avenue.

Police are treating the incident as a case of mischief.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.