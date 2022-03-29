Menu

Crime

Peterborough police investigate storage shed and dumpster fires

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 11:59 am
Peterborough Police Service View image in full screen
Peterborough police are investigating fires at a storage shed at a ballfield and a dumpster fire behind a business. Global News Peterborough file

Peterborough police are seeking suspects following two recent fires including one at a baseball field.

On Monday, the Peterborough Police Service was informed of a fire that occurred at a storage shed at the baseball diamond at Burnham Street and Hunter Street East sometime over the weekend. Police say damage is estimated at “several thousand dollars.”

The case is being treated as a case of arson, police said.

Read more: Man arrested for arson following 2 downtown Peterborough fires: police

Also on Monday, officers were made aware of a small dumpster fire around 5 a.m. that occurred behind a business in the area of Lansdowne Street West and Western Avenue.

Police are treating the incident as a case of mischief.

Anyone with information can call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 ext. 555, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at stopcrimehere.ca.

