Ontario COVID numbers: 790 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

This is up by 135 for hospitalizations and an increase of seven in ICUs since the previous day as hospitals submitted their updated numbers on Monday following the weekend. Last Tuesday, there were 639 hospitalizations with 179 in ICU.

Of the 790 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 165 people in ICUs with the virus, 72 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 27 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,610 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,156,656.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,414 as nine more virus-related deaths were added. Tuesday’s report said 7 of the deaths occurred within the last month and 2 deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,124,888 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,683 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.5 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.6 per cent with 32.9 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The province administered 5,967 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,302 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,818 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.4 per cent.

Advertisement