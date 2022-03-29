SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario COVID numbers: 790 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level' Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level
WATCH ABOVE: Canada’s unemployment rate returns to pre-pandemic level.
Ontario is reporting 790 people in hospital with COVID on Tuesday, with 165 in intensive care.

This is up by 135 for hospitalizations and an increase of seven in ICUs since the previous day as hospitals submitted their updated numbers on Monday following the weekend. Last Tuesday, there were 639 hospitalizations with 179 in ICU.

Of the 790 people in hospital with COVID-19, 47 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while 53 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 165 people in ICUs with the virus, 72 per cent were admitted because of COVID, while 27 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Read more: Testing positive weeks after a COVID-19 diagnosis: What it means for travel

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,610 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,156,656.

Trending Stories

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,414 as nine more virus-related deaths were added. Tuesday’s report said 7 of the deaths occurred within the last month and 2 deaths occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,124,888 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,683 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.5 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.6 per cent with 32.9 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

The province administered 5,967 doses in the last day.

The government said 12,302 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 6,818 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 14.4 per cent.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagcovid-19 canada tagCoronavirus Cases tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid numbers tagontario covid hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers