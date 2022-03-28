SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as B.C. records 6 more deaths over weekend

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 7:14 pm
A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck.

Six more people have died due to COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday as hospitalizations slowly creep upwards.

As of Monday, 288 people are in hospital, including 48 patients who are in intensive care.

While the overall number of hospitalizations is up from the 260 patients on Friday, the number of ICU patients has dipped from 50.

The new deaths over the weekend bring the province’s death toll to 2,989 since the pandemic began over two years ago.

Health officials also reported another 556 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday: 207 were confirmed on Saturday, 197 on Sunday and 152 on Monday.

More to come…

Read more: Two weeks after dropping mask mandate, B.C. faces calls to mask back up

B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate
B.C. students head back to school with no mask mandate
