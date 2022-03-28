COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again as B.C. records 6 more deaths over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Six more people have died due to COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday as hospitalizations slowly creep upwards.

As of Monday, 288 people are in hospital, including 48 patients who are in intensive care.

While the overall number of hospitalizations is up from the 260 patients on Friday, the number of ICU patients has dipped from 50.

The new deaths over the weekend bring the province’s death toll to 2,989 since the pandemic began over two years ago.

Health officials also reported another 556 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday: 207 were confirmed on Saturday, 197 on Sunday and 152 on Monday.

More to come…

