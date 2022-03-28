Bob Bratina announces plan for mayoral campaign in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

A former Hamilton mayor is seeking a return to the city’s top political job.

Bob Bratina has announced plans to run for mayor when nominations open in May.

The 78-year-old announced his intentions in a statement, released Monday afternoon, saying he’s been approached by “a wide cross-section of Hamiltonians who are deeply concerned about our city’s future in what have become challenging times.”

Bratina previously served as Hamilton’s mayor from 2010 to 2014.

The former radio broadcaster was also Liberal Member of Parliament for the riding of Hamilton East/Stoney Creek from 2015 to 2021.

“The first key concern I am hearing about is affordability-housing affordability and spiraling costs for families everywhere, including city taxes”,” says Bratina.

“People need to see value for their tax dollars, in what is a very highly-taxed community.”

Former Hamilton Chamber of Commerce president Keanin Loomis has also announced plans to run for mayor in this fall’s municipal election.

Current Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger has said that he will announce his plans at “an appropriate time.”

Bratina chose not to seek re-election federally last year, in opposition to his federal government’s $1.7-billion commitment towards construction of Hamilton’s light rail transit (LRT) line.

The city and province have since signed an agreement to proceed with the LRT project, with the upper levels responsible for the $3.4-billion cost of construction and the city committed to operational costs, but Bratina remains concerns about the project’s affordability.

“With inflation, with interest rates, with the cost of fuel,” says Bratina, “we need to look at a plan B, just in case circumstances force the government to make other decisions.”

