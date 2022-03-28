London police issue 3rd appeal for information in search for man last seen on Boxing Day

Send this page to someone via email

Roughly three months since he was last seen in the city’s east end, London police say they are continuing to appeal for information in their ongoing search for 49-year-old Gonzalo Rubi.

Rubi was last seen on Boxing Day in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street, and was reported missing to police on Jan. 13. His empty silver Nissan sedan was found two days later near Clarke and Hamilton roads.

Rubi is described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.”

On Monday, police issued their third appeal for information, releasing bank surveillance images of a woman they believe may have information about Gonzalo’s whereabouts.

Police say they are releasing the images in the hopes the woman can be identified.

Police previously issued two undated surveillance images of Rubi, including one which appeared to show him in his vehicle at a drive-thru ABM near Bradley and Earnest avenues.

Investigators say they and Rubi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

