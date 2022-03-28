Menu

Crime

London police issue 3rd appeal for information in search for man last seen on Boxing Day

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 28, 2022 5:08 pm
London police released these images of a woman they say may have information relating to the whereabouts of Gonzalo Rubi, who was last seen on Boxing Day. View image in full screen
London police released these images of a woman they say may have information relating to the whereabouts of Gonzalo Rubi, who was last seen on Boxing Day. London Police Service/Handout

Roughly three months since he was last seen in the city’s east end, London police say they are continuing to appeal for information in their ongoing search for 49-year-old Gonzalo Rubi.

Rubi was last seen on Boxing Day in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street, and was reported missing to police on Jan. 13. His empty silver Nissan sedan was found two days later near Clarke and Hamilton roads.

Read more: London police issue public warning following release of ‘high-risk offender’

Rubi is described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.”

On Monday, police issued their third appeal for information, releasing bank surveillance images of a woman they believe may have information about Gonzalo’s whereabouts.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they are releasing the images in the hopes the woman can be identified.

Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen on Boxing Day and was reported missing Jan. 13. His empty vehicle was found Jan. 15 near Clarke and Hamilton roads. View image in full screen
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen on Boxing Day and was reported missing Jan. 13. His empty vehicle was found Jan. 15 near Clarke and Hamilton roads. London Police Service

Police previously issued two undated surveillance images of Rubi, including one which appeared to show him in his vehicle at a drive-thru ABM near Bradley and Earnest avenues.

Investigators say they and Rubi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’' Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’
Docs show alleged London, ON attacker may have accessed ‘dark web’ – Mar 15, 2022
