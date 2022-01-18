Menu

Canada

Police issue second call for information in search of missing 49-year-old man

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted January 18, 2022 3:44 pm
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen on Boxing Day and was reported missing Jan. 13. His empty vehicle was found Jan. 15 near Clarke and Hamilton roads. View image in full screen
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen on Boxing Day and was reported missing Jan. 13. His empty vehicle was found Jan. 15 near Clarke and Hamilton roads. London Police Service

London police are issuing another call to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 49-year-old man, last seen on Boxing Day in east London.

Gonzalo Rubi was reported missing on Jan. 13. He was last seen in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street on Dec. 26.

Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen Dec. 26, 2021 in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street. View image in full screen
Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen Dec. 26, 2021 in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street. London Police Service

He’s described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.”

In an update on Tuesday, police said they located Rubi’s silver Nissan sedan in the area of Hamilton Road and Clarke Road on Saturday, however the vehicle was empty and he was not located.

Read more: Police seek missing London, Ont. man last seen Dec. 26

Police also issued two additional photos of Rubi, both of which are undated and appear to be taken from bank surveillance cameras. One appears to show Rubi in his vehicle at a drive-thru ABM near Bradley and Ernest avenues.

Investigators say they and Rubi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

