Police issue second call for information in search of missing 49-year-old man

London police are issuing another call to the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 49-year-old man, last seen on Boxing Day in east London.

Gonzalo Rubi was reported missing on Jan. 13. He was last seen in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street on Dec. 26.

View image in full screen Gonzalo Rubi, 49, of London was last seen Dec. 26, 2021 in the area of Allen Avenue and Spruce Street. London Police Service

He’s described by police as “male, Hispanic, approximately five-foot-three, thin build, with short dark hair and light eyes.”

In an update on Tuesday, police said they located Rubi’s silver Nissan sedan in the area of Hamilton Road and Clarke Road on Saturday, however the vehicle was empty and he was not located.

Police also issued two additional photos of Rubi, both of which are undated and appear to be taken from bank surveillance cameras. One appears to show Rubi in his vehicle at a drive-thru ABM near Bradley and Ernest avenues.

Investigators say they and Rubi’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.