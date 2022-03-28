Menu

Politics

Judi Partridge will not seek re-election in Hamilton’s Ward 15 this fall

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 28, 2022 3:46 pm
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has announced that she will not seek re-election this fall.
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge has announced that she will not seek re-election this fall. Judi Partridge-Facebook

One of Hamilton’s fastest-growing communities will be getting a new council representative.

Flamborough’s Judi Partridge is the latest city councillor to announce that she will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Read more: Glanbrook Coun. Brenda Johnson will not seek re-election in 2022

Partridge, who represents Waterdown and the rest of Ward 15, joins Ward 4 Coun. Sam Merulla and Glanbrook’s Brenda Johnson in announcing they will not seek re-election.

Voters in Ward 5 will also elect a new city councillor, with appointee Russ Powers currently serving out the remainder of Chad Collins term, after Collins was elected Liberal MP for Hamilton-East/Stoney Creek in last year’s federal election.

Trending Stories

“I have served three terms, that’s 12 years”, says Partridge, “and I still believe in term limits.”

Read more: City council appoints Russ Powers to represent Hamilton’s Ward 5

Partridge adds that she got into municipal politics, because “I knew this town of Waterdown and Flamborough, where I have lived for 35 years, needed to have someone who was qualified to be able to manage the development.”

She lists handling of growth-related challenges among her accomplishments, including new roads and road improvements, including approval of the Waterdown Bypass, and a new police and fire station for Waterdown.

 

