City council appoints Russ Powers to represent Hamilton’s Ward 5

Send this page to someone via email

A veteran politician has been appointed to represent Ward 5 voters until next fall’s municipal election.

Former Dundas councillor and Liberal MP Russ Powers has been selected by Hamilton city council to fill the Ward 5 vacancy, created by Chad Collins’ recent election as Liberal MP for Hamilton East—Stoney Creek.

Read more: Hamilton to appoint replacement for council seat left vacant by new MP Chad Collins

Twenty-one applicants stated their case for the appointment during a special council meeting on Friday morning.

Powers was selected over former Hamilton mayor Larry Di Ianni in an 8-6 vote.

“I have extensive and varied experience,” said Powers, “that would allow me to immediately move into the position of ward councillor and address the ward’s needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

Powers added that he looks forward to tackling the issues that will need to be dealt with by council in the months ahead, “such as area rating, the truck route master plan, affordable implementation of an LRT system, provincial cuts to public health funding and the Chedoke Creek travesty.”

“Thank you to all the candidates who put themselves forward to fill the Council vacancy in Ward 5,” said Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger. “The candidates who presented themselves for consideration all presented strong qualifications as well as a tremendous love for and commitment to our community.”

Powers was first elected to municipal office in Dundas in 1982 and represented the community until 2004, when he was elected Liberal MP for Ancaster—Dundas—Flamborough—Westdale.

After being defeated in the next federal election in 2006, he returned to city council as Dundas representative until retiring from the role in 2014.