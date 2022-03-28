SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: BA.2 Omicron variant now dominant in three Saskatchewan cities’ wastewater

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 3:25 pm
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. The coronavirus mutant widely known as stealth omicron is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world. But scientists still don’t know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. (NIAID/NIH via AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. The coronavirus mutant widely known as stealth omicron is now causing more than a third of new omicron cases around the world. But scientists still don’t know how it could affect the future of the pandemic. (NIAID/NIH via AP, File).

Wastewater samples of COVID-19 RNA show the more transmissible BA.2 subvariant of Omicron now comprises most of the detected virus in three cities.

BA.2 accounts for 78.9 per cent of all detected virus samples in Saskatoon, up from 34.1 per cent in the previous reporting period.

The subvariant comprises 81.1 per cent of the virus detected in Prince Albert, increasing from 17.9 per cent. And it makes up 68.6 per cent of the wastewater in North Battleford, increasing from 49.4 per cent.

Read more: COVID-19 still spreading among children, Saskatchewan government data shows

The overall amounts decreased from the previous week, by 74.4 per cent in Saskatoon, 91.8 per cent in Prince Albert and by 56 per cent in North Battleford.

Story continues below advertisement

Markus Brinkmann, a University of Saskatchewan environmental toxicologist who is part of the team that monitors the wastewater, told Global News the overall amounts remain very high.

“We do not see a drop that goes back to background levels in between waves, though we’re still at pretty high readings,” he said.

Trending Stories

“And that, to us, also indicates that there is still a pretty high risk of infection.”

Brinkmann said it is important to watch both sets of numbers. He couldn’t account for the decrease in the overall amount while BA.2 increased.

Read more: BA.2 could mean new COVID-19 wave: scientists

“The decrease in viral loads in the wastewater here is certainly indicative of things hopefully easing up a little bit,” he stated, adding it’s still important for people to take precautions when around other people in public areas.

He said the data next week should provide more insight into whether the recent numbers represent a trend — and more insight into what the decreasing overall amount of virus material, coupled with the increasing BA.2 rates, means for how long the current wave will last.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly' COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 news tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagOmicron tagUniversity of Saskatchewan tagPrince Albert tagNorth Battleford tagWastewater tagBA.2 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers