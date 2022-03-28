Vancouver police charge man with second-degree murder in death of Tatlow Park caretaker

Send this page to someone via email

A 51-year-old man has now been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Justis Daniel last December.

Daniel was last seen on Dec. 9 and was found dead in his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 10 around 11 a.m.

His death sent shockwaves through the community as people knew him as the beloved caretaker of Tatlow Park and were shocked at the news he had died.

“VPD homicide investigators have worked meticulously for more than three months to gather and analyze evidence obtained from the crime scene and beyond,” Insp. Dale Weidman, officer in charge of VPD’s Major Crime Section said in a release.

“After a painstaking review of all evidence, investigators identified a 51-year-old suspect. He was arrested without incident Saturday afternoon and has since been charged with murder.”

At the time of Daniel’s death, police said there were no suspects and no known motive.

“This crime shocked the community and caused significant anxiety, in part because we could not immediately explain what happened or guarantee there was no on-going public safety risk,” Weidman added.

“We hope this arrest begins to restore a sense of safety that some had lost, and that more answers will soon be given through the court process.”

BC Prosecution Service has charged Brent Steven White with one count of second-degree murder. He remains in custody, police said.

