Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police release new photos of homicide victim the day he was killed

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 12:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Kitsilano neighbours shocked over murder of beloved Tatlow Park caretaker' Kitsilano neighbours shocked over murder of beloved Tatlow Park caretaker
Residents of a quiet, beachside area of Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood are struggling to understand why someone would kill the beloved caretaker of their local park.

Vancouver police have released new photos of a recent homicide victim, taken the day he was killed.

Justis Daniel was last seen on Dec. 9 and was found dead in his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 10 around 11 a.m.

“We’re specifically asking anyone who had any contact with Justis on Dec. 9 as well as anyone who was on West 3rd Avenue between noon and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 to contact our investigators,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “We believe someone out there could have valuable information that can help us solve this case.”

The photos show Daniel walking outside, wearing a backpack and a hat.

“Through some extensive video canvassing, investigators now know what Justis was wearing the day he was tragically murdered,” Visintin added. “We are releasing these images with hopes they will jog the memory of anyone who saw or spoke with him that day.”

Story continues below advertisement
A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive.
A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive. Vancouver police
A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive.
A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive. Vancouver police

Read more: Motive in killing of beloved Kitsilano park caretaker a mystery to residents, police

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police detonate suspicious device near English Bay Barge' Vancouver police detonate suspicious device near English Bay Barge
Vancouver police detonate suspicious device near English Bay Barge – Nov 27, 2021

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has video surveillance systems in their homes or business within the area of West 5th Avenue and Point Grey Road between Larch Street and Trutch Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The motive in Daniel’s death remains unclear as neighbours describe the 77-year-old as the beloved caretaker of Tatlow Park.

Neighbours around the park described the area as “wholesome” and the park was always filled with children.

One woman, who lives across the street, said Daniel was friendly and outgoing. He would always stop to chat on his way to a nearby cafe.

“He really took care of the neighbourhood and would always watch out for everybody,” she said.

“I don’t know who would want to hurt somebody like that. He was just the best.”

VPD’s major crime section can be reached at 604-717-2500.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver police tagVancouver homicide tagvancouver murder tagvpd homicide tagJustis Daniel tagJustis Daniel killed tagjustis daniel vancouver tagVancouver homicide latest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers