Vancouver police release new photos of homicide victim the day he was killed

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have released new photos of a recent homicide victim, taken the day he was killed.

Justis Daniel was last seen on Dec. 9 and was found dead in his home near West 3rd Avenue and MacDonald Street on Dec. 10 around 11 a.m.

“We’re specifically asking anyone who had any contact with Justis on Dec. 9 as well as anyone who was on West 3rd Avenue between noon and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 to contact our investigators,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a release. “We believe someone out there could have valuable information that can help us solve this case.”

The photos show Daniel walking outside, wearing a backpack and a hat.

“Through some extensive video canvassing, investigators now know what Justis was wearing the day he was tragically murdered,” Visintin added. “We are releasing these images with hopes they will jog the memory of anyone who saw or spoke with him that day.”

Story continues below advertisement

A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive. Vancouver police

A new image of homicide victim Justis Daniel shows him walking outside the last day he was seen alive. Vancouver police

1:37 Vancouver police detonate suspicious device near English Bay Barge Vancouver police detonate suspicious device near English Bay Barge – Nov 27, 2021

Investigators are also looking to speak with anyone who has video surveillance systems in their homes or business within the area of West 5th Avenue and Point Grey Road between Larch Street and Trutch Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The motive in Daniel’s death remains unclear as neighbours describe the 77-year-old as the beloved caretaker of Tatlow Park.

Neighbours around the park described the area as “wholesome” and the park was always filled with children.

One woman, who lives across the street, said Daniel was friendly and outgoing. He would always stop to chat on his way to a nearby cafe.

“He really took care of the neighbourhood and would always watch out for everybody,” she said.

“I don’t know who would want to hurt somebody like that. He was just the best.”

VPD’s major crime section can be reached at 604-717-2500.