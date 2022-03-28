2 men charged with murder after man stabbed ‘multiple times’ in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two men have been charged with second-degree murder after a man walked into a hospital and died of his wounds Friday, police say.

In a press release, Peel Regional Police said the man, who was identified as 30-year-old Omar Simpson from Newmarket, Ont., died after he was stabbed “multiple times.”

Police initially believed Simpson had suffered gunshot wounds. Officers now allege he was stabbed.

The incident, police alleged, took place in the area of Sunnyhill and Fieldgate drives in Mississauga.

Police said they were called to Mississauga Hospital just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. Officers said a man with “critical” injuries had walked in.

According to police he was pronounced dead just after 8:40 p.m.

On Sunday, police said two arrests relating to the incident were made and charges were laid.

Donovan Daniels, a 27-year-old man from Mississauga, and Jordan Langlois, 26 and also from Mississauga, were both charged with second degree murder, police said.

The pair appeared in court in Brampton Monday.

Police appealed to the public for further information.

Anyone who may have captured the “moments leading up to, during, or after the incident” is asked to contact police or Peel Crime Stoppers.

— with files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson.

