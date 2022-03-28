Menu

Crime

Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 2:29 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet just after 1:30 p.m, on Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.

Officers said a 50-year-old woman was injured.

Emergency Medical Services told Global News the woman was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Officers said to expect delays in the area.

