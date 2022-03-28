Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet just after 1:30 p.m, on Monday, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Warden Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area.
Officers said a 50-year-old woman was injured.
Emergency Medical Services told Global News the woman was transported to a local area hospital with minor injuries.
Officers said to expect delays in the area.
