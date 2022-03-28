Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick man injured in attack on Ukraine military base returns home

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 12:34 pm
Hunter Jaxon Francis is shown in a handout photo from his Facebook page. View image in full screen
Hunter Jaxon Francis is shown in a handout photo from his Facebook page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Facebook-Hunter Jaxon Francis

A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine’s western border was struck by Russian missiles two weeks ago has returned home.

Twenty-four-year-old Hunter Francis of the Eel Ground First Nation suffered minor injuries to his nose, right hand, and right ear drum.

The former Canadian Armed Forces member had travelled to Ukraine to volunteer against the Russian military, which invaded the country in February.

Francis said today in an interview via text message the scene was chaotic as missiles hit an ammunition depot and other buildings.

Read more: Nearly 5,000 dead in Mariupol so far during Russia-Ukraine war: mayor’s office

He said the situation was unorganized and he and others who felt their lives were in danger decided to leave and cross the border into Poland.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Since his return, Francis has been fundraising and gathering medical supplies for the people of Lviv, Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada' Ukrainian refugees navigating VISA issues in Canada

 

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ukraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine invasion tagCanada Military tagRussian Military tagCanadians In Ukraine tagEel Ground First Nation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers