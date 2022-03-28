New Brunswick man injured in attack on Ukraine military base returns home

Send this page to someone via email

A New Brunswick man who was injured when a military base near Ukraine’s western border was struck by Russian missiles two weeks ago has returned home.

Twenty-four-year-old Hunter Francis of the Eel Ground First Nation suffered minor injuries to his nose, right hand, and right ear drum.

The former Canadian Armed Forces member had travelled to Ukraine to volunteer against the Russian military, which invaded the country in February.

Francis said today in an interview via text message the scene was chaotic as missiles hit an ammunition depot and other buildings.

He said the situation was unorganized and he and others who felt their lives were in danger decided to leave and cross the border into Poland.

Since his return, Francis has been fundraising and gathering medical supplies for the people of Lviv, Ukraine.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.