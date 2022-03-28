Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia announces $22 million to help build affordable units in Halifax area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 11:48 am
Nova Scotia designates Halifax areas for accelerated housing development
Nova Scotia’s government has announced steps to address Halifax’s housing crisis. As many as 22,000 new residential units could be added across the municipality, and while it's a step in the right direction, some say, it doesn't go far enough. Ashley Field reports.

Nova Scotia’s housing minister is announcing $21.8 million to help create 373 new affordable housing units in the Halifax area.

John Lohr said today the funding is in the form of a forgivable loan to real estate company Clayton Developments, which will make the units available as part of an 875-unit development in the Mount Hope area of Dartmouth.

Read more: Nova Scotia designates 9 areas in Halifax for accelerated housing development

Lohr told reporters that under the terms of the loan agreement, the developer must offer the affordable units over the next 20 years at 60 to 80 per cent of the average market rent.

The minister says people who still need more help to rent the townhouses, fourplexes and apartments in multi-unit buildings can also apply for a rent supplement from the province.

The rents for the affordable units will be finalized just before construction begins.

Lohr says construction is expected to begin this fall, with the first affordable housing units to become available about a year later.

Nova Scotians worried about impact once renoviction ban is lifted
Nova Scotians worried about impact once renoviction ban is lifted – Mar 2, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
