Ontario COVID numbers: 655 people in hospital, 158 in intensive care

Ontario is reporting 655 people in hospital with COVID on Monday, with 158 in intensive care.

This is up by 102 for hospitalizations and an increase of one for ICUs since the previous day, though officials noted not all hospitals reported updated figures due to the weekend.

Last Monday, there were 551 hospitalizations with 181 in ICU.

According to latest data for hospitalizations from the weekend, 47 per cent were admitted for other reasons but tested positive for COVID-19. For those in ICUs, 24 per cent were admitted for other reasons.

Ontario COVID cases, deaths, vaccinations, recoveries, testing

Meanwhile, Ontario also reported 1,741 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, though that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to testing restrictions. The provincial case total now stands at 1,155,046.

The death toll in the province has risen to 12,405 as four more virus-related deaths were added. Monday’s report said three of the deaths occurred within the last month and one death occurred more than a month ago.

There are a total of 1,123,205 recoveries, which is around 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,450 from the previous day.

For vaccinations, of the aged 12 and older population, 90.9 per cent are fully vaccinated. First dose coverage stands at 92.8 per cent. Third dose immunization is at 55.4 per cent — more than 7.1 million Ontarians have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 55.5 per cent with 32.9 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

The province administered 3,928 doses in the last day.

The government said 6,243 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,568 tests currently under investigation.

The test positivity rate stands at 17.9 per cent, up from 13.3 per cent reported a week ago.