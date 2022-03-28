Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Results expected Monday from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 6:18 am
Click to play video: 'Experts call for change after investigation reveals doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation' Experts call for change after investigation reveals doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation
RELATED: Experts call for change after investigation reveals doctors spreading COVID-19 misinformation – Jan 20, 2022

The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.

Doctors in the province were voting on the proposed Physician Services Agreement last Tuesday through Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the group said a joint statement with the government detailing outcome of the vote is expected sometime this afternoon.

Trending Stories

The proposed agreement establishes a framework for virtual care options, but some specialists are concerned it does not allow them to bill for some telephone services.

Read more: Ontario cardiologists opposed to agreement that excludes some phone services

The Ontario Association of Cardiologists asked doctors to vote against the contract because it would allow some virtual consultations to only happen over video and reduce payments for telephone assessments.

Story continues below advertisement

The group said those aspects of the agreement would make care less accessible.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ministry Of Health tagOntario health care tagOntario Medical Association tagOntario Doctors tagOntario health care system tagOntario physicians tagontario doctors contract tagOntario Association of Cardiologists tagmedical contract tagtelephone services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers