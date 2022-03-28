Menu

Consumer

CFIA recalls Pacific Rim Shellfish brand oysters due to norovirus risk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 8:51 am
Oysters served on a plate at restaurant. View image in full screen
File: Oysters served on a plate at restaurant. Getty Images

A recall has been issued for Pacific Rim Shellfish Corp. brand oysters due possible norovirus contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the oysters being recalled originated in British Columbia and have harvest dates of Mar. 9, 15, and 19.

The CFIA says they were sold in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Yukon and Ontario, and possibly other provinces and territories as well.

They should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

The CFIA said there have been reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the oysters.

It notes that people with norovirus illness usually develop symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach cramps within 24 to 48 hours.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
