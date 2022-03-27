Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Driver charged in early morning downtown Halifax hit-and-run, pedestrian injured

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 27, 2022 10:49 am
A newly-licensed driver in Halifax has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
A newly-licensed driver in Halifax has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning. File/Global News

A newly-licensed driver in Halifax has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of 1743 Grafton Street in the city’s downtown at around 1 a.m.

Read more: Police investigate homicide in downtown Halifax, man in 20s dead

Officers found a man, described as being in his twenties, “laying on the roadway after being struck by a vehicle that had failed to remain on scene.” The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

Trending Stories

“Witnesses to the event were able to relay to investigators the description of the vehicle and driver,” police noted in a news release.

Officers were able to “quickly” find the vehicle and driver after searching the area.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver has been charged with:

  • Failing to Immediately stop at the scene of an accident.
  • Failing to stop at a stop sign.
  • Newly-licensed driver failing to comply with conditions of licence
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHalifax Regional Police tagHit and Run tagPedestrian Collision tagpedestrian hit tagpedestrian hit and run tagHalifax hit-and-run tagGrafton Street Halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers