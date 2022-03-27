Driver charged in early morning downtown Halifax hit-and-run, pedestrian injured

Send this page to someone via email

A newly-licensed driver in Halifax has been charged after police say a pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run collision early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police were called to the area of 1743 Grafton Street in the city’s downtown at around 1 a.m.

Officers found a man, described as being in his twenties, “laying on the roadway after being struck by a vehicle that had failed to remain on scene.” The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.

“Witnesses to the event were able to relay to investigators the description of the vehicle and driver,” police noted in a news release.

Officers were able to “quickly” find the vehicle and driver after searching the area.

The driver has been charged with:

Failing to Immediately stop at the scene of an accident.

Failing to stop at a stop sign.

Newly-licensed driver failing to comply with conditions of licence