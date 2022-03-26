Suspect linked to 14 shoplifting incidents in Winnipeg totalling $31K: police

Winnipeg police have laid charges against one man who they claim is responsible for a $31,000 shoplifting spree.
The force says on eleven separate occasions, one suspect is believed to have stolen $28,000 worth of “high-end fragrances” from drugstores across the city.
In three other incidents, $3,000 worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from optical outlets.
On Thursday, police say they arrested 27-year-old Steven Mitchell Rogoski.
He is facing fourteen charges of theft under $5,000, along with a single charge of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
