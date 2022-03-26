Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect linked to 14 shoplifting incidents in Winnipeg totalling $31K: police

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 5:48 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

Winnipeg police have laid charges against one man who they claim is responsible for a $31,000 shoplifting spree.

The force says on eleven separate occasions, one suspect is believed to have stolen $28,000 worth of “high-end fragrances” from drugstores across the city.

In three other incidents, $3,000 worth of designer sunglasses were stolen from optical outlets.

Read more: Winnipeg man arrested for grocery store nudity, threatening bus driver

On Thursday, police say they arrested 27-year-old Steven Mitchell Rogoski.

Trending Stories

He is facing fourteen charges of theft under $5,000, along with a single charge of carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents' Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents
Winnipeg police on gas siphoning incidents – Mar 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagArrest tagShoplifting tagWinnipeg shoplifting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers