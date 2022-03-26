Internet cable thefts worth up to $100K leads to 1 arrest in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say thousands of dollars worth of internet cable was stolen in early February.

Police began investigating after a “major internet service provider” reported multiple thefts of aerial cable, which had knocked out internet service in various neighbourhoods across the city.

The costs of the cable and repairs was pegged at around $100,000.

Police say they caught up with a suspect Thursday as he was allegedly in the process of retrieving some previously-cut cable.

45-year-old Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra is facing nine charges of theft over $5,000.

