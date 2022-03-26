Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Internet cable thefts worth up to $100K leads to 1 arrest in Winnipeg

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 6:09 pm
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say some thousands-of-dollars worth of internet cable was stolen in early February. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say some thousands-of-dollars worth of internet cable was stolen in early February. Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing charges after police say thousands of dollars worth of internet cable was stolen in early February.

Police began investigating after a “major internet service provider” reported multiple thefts of aerial cable, which had knocked out internet service in various neighbourhoods across the city.

Read more: Calgary man in custody after months-long Winnipeg theft spree, police say

The costs of the cable and repairs was pegged at around $100,000.

Trending Stories

Police say they caught up with a suspect Thursday as he was allegedly in the process of retrieving some previously-cut cable.

45-year-old Jeffrey Alexander Sholdra is facing nine charges of theft over $5,000.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims' Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims
Winnipeg police concerned about rash of thefts involving distracted victims – Mar 14, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagManitoba tagwinnipeg tagTheft tagWinnipeg Police Service tagArrest tagInternet tagProperty Crime tagCable tagcable thefts taginternet cable thefts taginternet cable thefts winnipeg tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers