Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 men in hospital after being struck by car in Montreal’s Rosemont area

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 6:33 pm
SPVM View image in full screen
Montreal Police are investigating a shooting. March 16, 2022. The Canadian Press

Two men are in hospital, one in critical condition, after they were struck by a car in Montreal’s Rosemont area early Saturday morning.

Montreal police say the collision between the two pedestrians and the car happened around 4:05 a.m. at the corner of Clark and Beaubien St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie district.

Trending Stories

The victims, aged 36 and 38, were brought to hospital. The 36-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, while the older man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPVM says it is investigating the cause and are questioning the 37-year-old driver involved. Police suspect there was an earlier altercation between the three men.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagMontreal Police tagMontreal tagInvestigation tagSPVM tagCar crash tagRosemont tagMontreal collision tagMontreal pedestrians hit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers