2 men in hospital after being struck by car in Montreal’s Rosemont area

Two men are in hospital, one in critical condition, after they were struck by a car in Montreal’s Rosemont area early Saturday morning.

Montreal police say the collision between the two pedestrians and the car happened around 4:05 a.m. at the corner of Clark and Beaubien St. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie district.

The victims, aged 36 and 38, were brought to hospital. The 36-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, while the older man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The SPVM says it is investigating the cause and are questioning the 37-year-old driver involved. Police suspect there was an earlier altercation between the three men.