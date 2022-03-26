Menu

World

Rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, wounding five people: governor

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 26, 2022 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war
WATCH: Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war

Two rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Saturday, wounding five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city’s outskirts.

“There have been two rocket strikes within the (city) limits of Lviv,” said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post.

Click to play video: 'Women, children escape horrors of Russia’s Ukraine invasion' Women, children escape horrors of Russia’s Ukraine invasion
Women, children escape horrors of Russia’s Ukraine invasion

Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city.

-Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Mari Saito and Natalia ZinetsWriting by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Stephen Farrell, Ros Russell and Frances Kerry

