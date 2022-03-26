Rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s western city of Lviv, wounding five people: governor

Send this page to someone via email

Two rocket strikes hit Ukraine’s western city of Lviv on Saturday, wounding five people, regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of powerful blasts on the city’s outskirts.

“There have been two rocket strikes within the (city) limits of Lviv,” said regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy in an online post.

Earlier he had reported three powerful explosions in the eastern edge of Lviv.

Reuters witnesses saw heavy black smoke rising from the northeast side of the city.

-Reporting by Silvia Aloisi and Mari Saito and Natalia ZinetsWriting by Alessandra PrenticeEditing by Stephen Farrell, Ros Russell and Frances Kerry