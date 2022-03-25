Jets spoil Laine’s return, pick up 4-3 OT win over Blue Jackets

Send this page to someone via email

Nikolaj Ehlers scored 20 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets picked up a much-needed 4-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Friday night at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets (31-25-10) move to within three points of the Dallas Stars for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference, but the Stars still have three games in hand.

The game marked the return of Patrik Laine to Winnipeg for the first time since the blockbuster trade last season that sent him to Columbus.

Laine was -1 and held pointless, but recorded four shots on goal in 20:20 of ice time, which led all Columbus forwards.

The OT goal was Ehlers’ 20th of the season and came on a breakaway as he slid it through the legs of Columbus goaltender Elvis Merzlikins after Jets goalie Eric Comrie made a big save at the other end of the ice to keep the game going.

Story continues below advertisement

Comrie had another solid outing, making 33 stops. He’s made just four starts in 2022, but has won all four of them.

The game went to extra time after Columbus tied it with 14 seconds left on an Oliver Bjorkstrand powerplay goal. This after a controversial slashing call on Josh Morrissey seconds earlier nullified what would have been a game-sealing empty-netter for Winnipeg.

The Jets jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to Dominic Toninato’s sixth of the season, a deflection of a Brendon Dillon point shot and then a shorthanded marker from Kyle Connor, his 41st goal of the season.

Connor also added an assist on the Ehlers OT winner, which gives him 82 points on the year, tied for fourth in the NHL.

Columbus battled back, scoring just 31 seconds after Connor’s goal on an Adam Boqvist point shot. The Jets took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission, despite being outshot 14-4 by Columbus.

Just over three minutes into the second, a brutal Logan Stanley turnover in his own zone eventually led to Brendan Gaunce sniping his 4th of the season past Comrie to tie the game.

The Jets regained the lead late in the period on a Morrissey power play goal, his 11th of the season, on a blast from the point.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The Winnipeg Jets know what they have, but where will that take them?

Also returning to Winnipeg was former Jets forward Jack Roslovic and former Jets assistant and Manitoba Moose head coach Pascal Vincent, who is now an assistant coach with the Blue Jackets.

Roslovic had an assist and recorded 20:10 of ice time.

Jets forward Jansen Harkins did not finish the game after an awkward collision into the boards in the first period that left him favouring his arm.

The Jets will finish off their four-game homestand on Sunday when they take on the Arizona Coyotes. The pregame show begins on 680 CJOB at 4 p.m., with the puck dropping just after 6 p.m.