Deadline nearing for public input on Kelowna, B.C. boat launches

The deadline for public input on boat launches in Kelowna, B.C., is quickly approaching.

In a reminder this week, the City of Kelowna said local citizens have less than two weeks to participate in an online survey regarding local boating facilities.

The survey deadline for the 15-year plan is April 3.

“The city’s boat launches are busy, and we want to ensure fair access for all users while finding equitable ways to manage and operate them beyond taxation,” said Johannes Saufferer, a real estate department manager with the city.

“We need to start thinking about boat launches in the long-term and creating a management plan will help us get there.”

The city says the survey will help guide the 15-year plan for operating, maintaining and enhancing these municipal amenities.

The survey can be found on the city’s website.

In related news, the city says annual dredging of the Cook Road boat launch will begin on Monday, March 28.

The dredging removes a buildup of sand that drifts in from the mouth of Mission Creek. The city says the sand can make it difficult to launch boats.

“The sand dredged will be re-located to nourish Rotary Beach,” said project manager Scott Bushell. “A section of the parking lot at Rotary Beach will be temporarily closed as a result.”

The boat launch will be closed and fencing will be in place until work is complete. It is anticipated to reopen in early April.

