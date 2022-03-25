Menu

Canada

Bail for pair accused of holding protest outside home of N.S. senior health official

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 3:55 pm
Two facing charges after protests outside Nova Scotia top doctor's home
WATCH: The man and the woman who were arrested in connection with protests outside of the private residence of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health have been released on strict conditions. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

Two people arrested for allegedly planning an anti-mask protest outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health have been released on bail.

During a hearing Friday in Dartmouth, N.S., Judge Alanna Murphy ruled that 36-year-old Jeremy MacKenzie and 31-year-old Morgan May Guptill would each be released on $10,000 bail and abide by certain conditions.

MacKenzie and Guptill agreed to the conditions of the order, which state the two are not to contact chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang or his family, either directly or indirectly, unless through a lawyer.

Read more: 2 charged with intimidating health professional after protests outside home of top N.S. doctor

They also agreed not to enter within 50 metres of Strang or his wife’s home or workplace, or own firearms and other prohibited weapons.

The order also prevents the two from posting on social media about Strang and his family and engaging in or counselling anyone to protest against health officials, education professionals or elected officials. It also prohibits the two from going within 25 metres of the homes of any health officials, education professionals or elected officials.

2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc's house
2 charged after protests outside Nova Scotia top doc’s house

The pair were charged with criminal harassment, intimidation of a health professional, mischief and making harassing phone calls following protests outside Strang’s home on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. bans protests outside homes of health officials after top doctor harassed

Their next court appearance is scheduled for late April.

On Thursday, the Nova Scotia legislature rapidly adopted new legislation protecting senior health officials from harassment and intimidation directly outside their homes.

Justice Minister Brad Johns said the changes to the law were in response to the protests, adding that the legislation extends the existing 50-metre safe buffer zone prohibiting protests around health-care facilities to include the homes of health workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

Nova Scotia's top doc calls protest outside home 'concerning' as province lifts most COVID-19 measures
Nova Scotia’s top doc calls protest outside home ‘concerning’ as province lifts most COVID-19 measures
© 2022 The Canadian Press
