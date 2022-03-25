Free shuttle bus, trail upgrades and park expansion included in province’s K-Country plans

Send this page to someone via email

Some outdoor spaces in Kananaskis Country are getting upgrades, mainly from revenue from the Kananaskis Conservation Pass introduced last year.

The Alberta government outlined details of the initiatives Friday, which will include upgrading trails and facilities, investing in public transit and expanding Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park.

As part of Budget 2022, the Alberta government is investing more than $4 million to upgrade the Grassi Lakes and Goat Creek day-use areas.

Those popular areas will be closed for construction starting April 1 when work begins on expanding the parking lot and addressing public safety issues.

The province is hoping to address congestion and improve user experiences.

“The public transit and trail investments we’re making today are examples of the Kananaskis Conservation Pass in action, helping to improve accessibility and day-use areas, and ensuring the landscapes that Albertans love are protected and well-maintained for years to come,” said Environment Minister Jason Nixon.

There will be some short-term pain for hikers and bikers with the closure of several trails, including:

Grassi Lakes Trail

Junkyard Trail

Ha Ling Trail

Miner’s Peak Trail

Goat Creek Trail

East End of Rundle Route

Reclaimer Mountain Bike Trail

Riders of Rohan Mountain Bike Trail

access to High Rockies Trail from Goat Creek

Climbing area closures include:

Grassi Lakes Climbing Area

Ha Ling Climbing Area

East End of Rundle Climbing Area

The province is also launching a free shuttle that will run from Canmore to nearby recreation areas. It’s expected to launch in 2024.

“As more and more people are discovering the wonders that the Canmore area has to offer, this new three-year pilot for a fare-free Roam Public Transit route connecting the town to Quarry Lake, Grassi Lakes and the Canmore Nordic Centre will help manage traffic congestion while maintaining access to these popular areas,” said Canmore mayor Sean Krausert.

Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park is also being expanded with 610 acres – about the size of 462 standard football fields – being incorporated into the park, strengthening the protection of the wildlife corridor in the area.

“It is great to see investments that we know will lead to better visitor experiences,” said Rachel Ludwig, CEO of Tourism Canmore Kananaskis.

“The investment in regional transit aligns with our vision for sustainable tourism. It will make access to these popular spots easier for locals and visitors alike while helping alleviate parking issues and reducing emissions.

“While we know there will be some pain points this summer while the much-needed upgrades are underway, our team looks forward to providing alternative suggestions for those epic experiences and adventures Canmore and Kananaskis are known for.”

