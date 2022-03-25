Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Health Authority warning residents about text scam

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 2:33 pm
SHA text scam View image in full screen
The text states that the SHA is paying people $100 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. . Global News File

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is aware of “several scam texts” popping up on phones across Saskatchewan.

The text states that the SHA is paying people $100 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer is followed by a link.

The SHA said the only texts SHA directly sends to people is confirmation of a booked appointment and auto-notification of PCR COVID test results.

The SHA does not provide payments to people who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

