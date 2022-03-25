Saskatchewan Health Authority warning residents about text scam

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is aware of “several scam texts” popping up on phones across Saskatchewan.

The text states that the SHA is paying people $100 to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer is followed by a link.

The SHA said the only texts SHA directly sends to people is confirmation of a booked appointment and auto-notification of PCR COVID test results.

The SHA does not provide payments to people who get their COVID-19 vaccine.

