Spotify suspends streaming service in Russia amid Ukraine war

By Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Posted March 25, 2022 1:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukraine’s cities devastated, Russia’s forces seemingly stalled 1 month into war' Ukraine’s cities devastated, Russia’s forces seemingly stalled 1 month into war
WATCH: Ukraine's cities devastated, Russia's forces seemingly stalled 1 month into war

Spotify Technology said on Friday it will suspend its streaming service in Russia in response to the country’s new media law.

The audio streaming platform closed its office in Russia indefinitely earlier this month, citing what it described as Moscow’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine.”

Read more: Veterans who rescued Afghan interpreters bring Canadian Forces interpreters out of Ukraine

Russia’s new legislation makes it illegal to report any event that could discredit the Russian military.

“Spotify has continued to believe that it’s critically important to try to keep our service operational in Russia to provide trusted, independent news and information from the region,” Spotify said in a statement.

Trending Stories

“Unfortunately, recently enacted legislation further restricting access to information, eliminating free expression, and criminalizing certain types of news puts the safety of Spotify’s employees and the possibility of even our listeners at risk.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'West watches closely as Putin issues chilling message about ‘purge’ of society' West watches closely as Putin issues chilling message about ‘purge’ of society
West watches closely as Putin issues chilling message about ‘purge’ of society – Mar 17, 2022

The service is expected to end in early April, according to one person with knowledge of the situation.

Another streaming service, Netflix, suspended service in Russia earlier this month after saying it had no plans to add state-run channels to its Russian service, despite a regulation that would require it to do so.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

© 2022 Reuters
