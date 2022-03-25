Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa pledging $2B for pandemic surgery delays, warn universal health care ‘at risk’

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Feds pledge $2 billion in funding for surgical backlog in Canada' Feds pledge $2 billion in funding for surgical backlog in Canada
WATCH: Canada's Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos pledged on Friday $2 billion to address surgical backlogs across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the $4 billion the federal government provided in March 2021.

Canada’s universal health-care system is “at risk” amid unprecedented pressures exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, says the country’s health minister.

As a result, Ottawa is pledging an additional $2 billion in top-up health transfers to the provinces in a bid to help them resolve backlogs in surgeries, Jean-Yves Duclos announced on Friday.

“Two years after the beginning of the worst pandemic the world has known in over a century, we need to acknowledge that if we do not act quickly and decisively, the long term survival of the universal and public health system Canadians cherish is at risk,” said Duclos.

Trending Stories

Duclos said delays in surgeries, diagnostics and treatments existed before the pandemic but that after five successive waves of COVID-19 in the span of two years, provincial health systems are struggling.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario facing ‘tsunami’ of backlog surgeries, Horwath says' COVID-19: Ontario facing ‘tsunami’ of backlog surgeries, Horwath says
COVID-19: Ontario facing ‘tsunami’ of backlog surgeries, Horwath says – Jan 3, 2022

The transfer comes in addition to the $4-billion top-up provided to the provinces in March 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagJean-Yves Duclos tagUniversal Healthcare tagCanada health transfers tagHealthcare Worker Shortage tagprovincial health transfers tagcovid surgery backlog tagcovid-19 surgery backlogs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers