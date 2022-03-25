Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario prepared to handle an increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly' COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
WATCH ABOVE: COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly.

OTTAWA — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province is prepared for an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, but isn’t saying yet if he’ll reintroduce any public health measures to respond to it.

The province reported 667 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Friday, the second day in a row that number has increased.

Ontario is also reporting 2,761 new cases of COVID-19, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

Another indicator public health experts are using to track COVID-19 activity is wastewater data, and that suggests cases have been on the rise since early-to-mid-March.

Read more: TDSB chair expresses concerns about effects of COVID-related isolation on kindergarten students

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Christine Elliott says that’s not surprising because the chief medical officer of health predicted that activity would increase as restrictions were loosened.

Trending Stories

Ford says Ontario is well-positioned to deal with increasing cases because of a robust hospital capacity, the availability of antiviral treatments, and the province’s high vaccination rate.

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday.

Almost 90 per cent of residents aged five and older have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 86.4 per cent have at least two.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly' COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Doug Ford tagOntario COVID tagcovid ontario tagOntario Covid Cases tagontario covid numbers tagpublic health measures tagmasking tagontario covid hospitalizations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers