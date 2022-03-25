Investigation into Calgary LRT death continues, police seeking witnesses

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are releasing more details about Thursday’s deadly CTrain incident.

Investigators now say a CTrain was stopped in the southbound tracks at the 39 Avenue Station at around 11 a.m. when the victim crossed the tracks between the train couplers — which connect train cars — from the east side platform toward the west side platform.

As the train began to move, the 29-year-old man was pinned between the moving train and the platform edge.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital in critical condition, but he died shortly after.

The train driver and passengers were not injured; Calgary Transit brought in buses to transport the passengers following the incident.

The Calgary Police Service traffic section continues to investigate and asks anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234 or through Crime Stoppers. http://www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

