Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mi’kmaw chiefs reject Acadian-Métis as distinct group, oppose Vautour N.B. land claim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2022 12:11 pm
Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Métis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property. View image in full screen
Some members of the 67 families who continue the fight with Parks Canada over expropriation are shown in Kouchibouguac National Park in New Brunswick on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Métis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi'kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

Mi’kmaw chiefs in New Brunswick are speaking out to oppose the land claim by the family of the late Jackie Vautour involving property within Kouchibouguac National Park.

For more than 50 years, the Vautours have claimed they are Acadian-Métis and have the permission of Steven Augustine, a hereditary chief of the Mi’kmaq Grand Council, to remain on the property on the province’s west coast.

Read more: Deadline looms in Vautour family battle to remain on land in N.B. national park

However, Mi’kmaw chiefs in the province say Acadian-Métis is not a distinct Indigenous group and it is wrong for the Vautours to claim they have right to the land.

Parks Canada has given the family until the end of this month to leave the national park.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Parks Canada tells family fighting expropriation to leave N.B. park by end of March

Edmond Vautour says the issue is before the courts and nothing should be done until there is a decision from a judge.

Vautour and others plan to hold a protest march at the entrance to the park on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.

Click to play video: 'New Brunswick announces financial boost for arts community' New Brunswick announces financial boost for arts community
© 2022 The Canadian Press
New Brunswick tagParks Canada tagMetis tagKouchibouguac National Park tagLand claim tagJackie Vautour tagIndigenous group tagacadian-metis tagmi'kmaw chiefs tagnew brunswick land claim tagvautour tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers