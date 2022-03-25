Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police on scene of incident near central Edmonton LRT crossing

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 12:12 pm
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News

Police were on scene of an incident Friday morning near an LRT crossing in central Edmonton.

In a traffic advisory Friday morning, Edmonton police said officers were responding to an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue.

The nature of the incident is not known but several police vehicles could be seen parked in the area, as well as driving alongside the tracks. An area was cordoned off by police tape.

Police said drivers in the area should expect serious delays.

The Edmonton Transit Service tweeted just before 8 a.m. that trains are not operating through Churchill Station due to an unexpected incident. Buses were brought in to replace trains between stations, according to ETS.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

Trending Stories
15
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
25
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
35
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
45
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News
55
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. View image in gallery mode
Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News

— more to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagedmonton police service tagEPS tagEdmonton transit tagLRT tag105 Avenue tag105 Avenue LRT crossing tag95 Street LRT crossing tag95 Street LRT crossing Edmonton tagEdmonton LRT crossing tagEdmonton police LRT crossing tagLRT crossing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers