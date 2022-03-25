Police on scene of incident near central Edmonton LRT crossing

Send this page to someone via email

Police were on scene of an incident Friday morning near an LRT crossing in central Edmonton.

In a traffic advisory Friday morning, Edmonton police said officers were responding to an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue.

The nature of the incident is not known but several police vehicles could be seen parked in the area, as well as driving alongside the tracks. An area was cordoned off by police tape.

Police said drivers in the area should expect serious delays.

The Edmonton Transit Service tweeted just before 8 a.m. that trains are not operating through Churchill Station due to an unexpected incident. Buses were brought in to replace trains between stations, according to ETS.

Attention: Trains are not currently operating through Churchill station due to an unexpected incident. Bus replacement service is being coordinated between stations. Stay tuned for more updates. #YegTransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) March 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Police said more information would be released as it becomes available.

1 5 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News 2 5 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News 3 5 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News 4 5 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News 5 5 View image in gallery mode Edmonton police on scene of an incident at the 95 Street LRT crossing north of 105 Avenue Friday, March 25, 2022. Global News

— more to come…