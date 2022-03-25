Police investigate armed robbery, assault during ‘busy night’ in Moncton area

Send this page to someone via email

The Codiac Regional RCMP is investigating “multiple incidents of armed robbery and assault” that happened overnight in the Moncton and Dieppe areas.

According to a release from the RCMP, police first responded to a report of a robbery in Sumner Park in Moncton around 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

“A man was approached by another man carrying a weapon, and was forced to give up a bag he was carrying,” the release said.

The victim was not injured and the suspect fled the scene. Attempts to find the suspect using police dogs were unsuccessful, the release said. The matter remains under investigation.

At 10:25 p.m., police received a report of an armed robbery at an apartment building on McLaughlin Road in Moncton. Police responded and found a man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“With assistance from Police Dog Services, police arrested three men at a nearby apartment building. All three remain in custody pending further investigation,” the release said.

An hour later, just before 11:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion on McSweeney Avenue in Moncton. “Multiple police resources” responded to the call, it said, but determined “no incident had taken place.”

At 4:12 a.m. Friday, officers responded to another report of a home invasion on Gauvin Street in Dieppe. They attended the scene and found a man, who was treated for minor injuries.

“Police believe three men wearing masks and carrying weapons entered the house and stole money before fleeing in an older model black Ford Mustang,” the release said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police do not believe the overnight incidents are connected.

“This was a busy night for our members, with many serious calls,” says staff Sgt. Dave MacDonnell of the Codiac Regional RCMP in the release. “We take all calls for service seriously, and appreciate the public’s help as we continue our investigations into these incidents.”

