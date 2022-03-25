UN probes mass graves found in Mariupol, Ukraine after Russian bombing

Send this page to someone via email

Ukrainian officials resumed efforts to evacuate more civilians trapped in Mariupol on Friday, as the United Nations’ human rights team reported growing evidence of mass graves in the besieged city.

Thousands remained trapped in the southern port city with little food, water or power, and repeated attempts to arrange safe passage out of Mariupol, which is surrounded by Russian forces, have failed.

“We have got increasing information on mass graves that are there,” the UN’s Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine, saying some of the evidence came from satellite images. At least one mass grave appeared to hold 200 bodies.

View image in full screen A local resident pushes a supermarket cart with his belongings, leaving Mariupol for some peaceful place on the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People’s Republic control, on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, on March 24. Alexei Alexandrov/AP

The UN human rights office, which has about 50 staff remaining in Ukraine, has so far counted 1,081 civilian deaths in the war. But verification difficulties meant that toll included “very few” from Mariupol, Bogner said.

“The extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests that the principles of distinction, of proportionality, the rule on feasible precautions and the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks have been violated,” she said.

Bogner’s team is investigating alleged human rights violations, including reports Russian forces had shot and killed civilians in their cars as they were fleeing, the disappearances of Ukrainian officials and journalists, and the forced movement of civilians into Russian-held territory.

On Thursday, Mariupol officials claimed about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia since the war began on Feb. 24.

View image in full screen Maxar before and after satellite imagery of the Mariupol Drama Theatre from March 14 and March 19. Satellite image (c) 2022 Maxar Technologies

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she hopes Mariupol residents would be able to leave in private cars on Friday.

Those who manage to flee would find buses awaiting in the nearby city of Berdiansk that would take them to the city of Zaporizhzhia, Vereshchuk said.

“We will do everything in our power so that buses filled with Mariupol residents reach Zaporizhzhia today,” she said Friday.

Mariupol, which was home to about 400,000 people before the war, has seen heavy Russian bombardment since President Vladimir Putin ordered his troops into the country one month ago.

The city made international headlines on March 16 when a drama theatre sheltering thousands of residents in its basement was bombed. Satellite photos taken before the attack showed an enormous inscription reading “children” in Russian posted outside the building.

Local officials, citing witness accounts, said on Friday as many as 300 people may have been killed in the strike. It was not immediately clear whether emergency workers had finished excavating the theatre ruins, or how witnesses arrived at those figures.

The city council made clear it was still not possible to determine the exact death toll, and the Ukrainian government has said it’s almost impossible to tell how many have been killed because Mariupol is in chaos and under almost constant bombardment.

View image in full screen Civilians are being evacuated along humanitarian corridors from the Ukrainian city of Mariupol under the control of Russian military and pro-Russian separatists on March 24. Leon Klein/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Ukrainian officials have said that roughly 130 people were rescued from the rubble, and that the theatre basement had withstood the attack.

Russia has denied bombing the theatre. The Kremlin claims Russian forces have not targeted civilians in the war.

Putin’s war on Ukraine has stalled on most fronts. Russia has failed to capture a single major Ukrainian city, seize the capital Kyiv or swiftly topple President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government.

Russia calls the war, which is the biggest attack on a European state since the Second World War, a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.”

The West describes it as a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression to subdue a country Putin describes as illegitimate.

Peace talks have been ongoing throughout the war, but have yet to produce any breakthroughs.

— with files from Reuters.