SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Bill Kelly Show
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU to remove weekend phone booking for vaccine appointments

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 25, 2022 9:16 am
Karen Dann receives the first COVID-19 vaccine administered by the Middlesex-London Health Unit during an appointment at the Western Fair Agriplex on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. View image in full screen
Karen Dann receives the first COVID-19 vaccine administered by the Middlesex-London Health Unit during an appointment at the Western Fair Agriplex on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. Andrew Graham / Global News

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is shifting its COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking phone line to accept only calls on weekdays.

Starting March 28, the phone line will only be staffed from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, will mark the final weekend days the phone line will be staffed.

Read more: London, Ont. councillors reject reintroducing municipal masking bylaw

Walk-ins remain available at the MLHU’s two mass vaccination clinics, which are located at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges. The Western Fair District clinic will start operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule on March 29 while the clinic in Mount Brydges operates Monday to Wednesday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine appointments can also be booked at any time through the health unit’s online booking portal and a number of pop-up clinics are scheduled for this month and April.

The phone line update marks the latest move as health units in the region pivot their COVID-19 response to align with their regular operations and processes.

Starting April 1, Southwestern Public Health will move its mass vaccination clinic from its current site at St. Thomas’ Memorial Arena to the health unit’s headquarters at 1230 Talbot St. in St. Thomas. That clinic will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

SWPH will also only provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis once the clinic moves locations.

Click to play video: 'Health minister says he doesn’t know when COVID-19 ‘will disappear’' Health minister says he doesn’t know when COVID-19 ‘will disappear’
Health minister says he doesn’t know when COVID-19 ‘will disappear’
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagVaccine tagVaccination tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu tagsouthwestern public health tagswph tagMLHU vaccine booking phone line tagVaccine phone line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers