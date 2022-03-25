COVID-19: MLHU to remove weekend phone booking for vaccine appointments

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is shifting its COVID-19 vaccine appointment booking phone line to accept only calls on weekdays.

Starting March 28, the phone line will only be staffed from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, and Sunday, March 27, will mark the final weekend days the phone line will be staffed.

Walk-ins remain available at the MLHU’s two mass vaccination clinics, which are located at the Western Fair District in London, Ont., and the Caradoc Community Centre in Mount Brydges. The Western Fair District clinic will start operating on a Tuesday-Saturday schedule on March 29 while the clinic in Mount Brydges operates Monday to Wednesday.

Vaccine appointments can also be booked at any time through the health unit’s online booking portal and a number of pop-up clinics are scheduled for this month and April.

The phone line update marks the latest move as health units in the region pivot their COVID-19 response to align with their regular operations and processes.

Starting April 1, Southwestern Public Health will move its mass vaccination clinic from its current site at St. Thomas’ Memorial Arena to the health unit’s headquarters at 1230 Talbot St. in St. Thomas. That clinic will operate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

SWPH will also only provide vaccinations on a walk-in basis once the clinic moves locations.

