London Lightning make it a perfect 10 with win over K-W Titans

During their season-opening winning streak, the London Lightning had been beating their opponents by an average of 15.7 points.

The Sudbury Five found a way to make things as tight as they have been for the Lightning since a two-point opening night victory over the K-W Titans.

Sudbury held the lead with just over one minute remaining before London battled back to win 108-105 and stretch their winning streak to double-digits.

The Lightning are now 10-0 in 2022.

With the Lightning down by one point with 1:40 left on the clock London’s Jaylon Tate was fouled by Tyrell Gumbs-Frater of the Five and went to the line with an opportunity to give the Lightning the lead. He made both free throws and although it was far from obvious at that moment he put London ahead to stay.

Sudbury missed a pair of three-pointers and then Jordan Jensen-Whyte made a layup and gave the Lightning a three point advantage going into the final minute.

The Five got one final look behind the arc with four seconds left but Gumbs-Frater’s shot missed and London’s winning streak stayed intact.

Once again Cameron Forte led the way for the Lightning with a double-double. Forte had 25 points and also pulled down 10 rebounds.

He is currently third in league scoring at 22.4 points per game. Forte is second in the league in field goal percentage behind fellow London teammate Amir Williams.

Tate and Chris Jones also recorded double-doubles. Jones scored 21 points and had 10 assists.

Tate had 11 points and 10 assists.

Jones is coming off Player of the Week honours. Lightning guard Jermaine Haley was named Canadian Player of the Week.

Dexter Williams Jr. and led Sudbury with a game-high 30 points.

The Lightning will be home to the Windsor Express on Sunday, March 27 at 2 pm at Budweiser Gardens.

London has won both meetings against the Express this year by a combined 42 points.