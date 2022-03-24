Penticton, B.C. ‘freedom rally’ prompts noise complaints

Send this page to someone via email

So-called “freedom rally” participants have been gathering near Skaha Lake Road in Penticton, B.C., daily before convoying throughout the Okanagan.

For approximately two hours, a large convoy slowly drove around Penticton on Tuesday. Honking horns, yelling, and loud music prompted several noise complaints from nearby residents.

“We have had some complaints, about 12 to 15 or so over the past couple of days,” said Penticton bylaw services manager Tina Mercier.

“Obviously, Tuesday was pretty significant and quite loud for the general population downtown.”

Mercier said that it is difficult to enforce noise levels as the convoy is continuously moving but added bylaw and RCMP officers are closely monitoring the group.

“We just want to make sure everything is peaceful, and the freedoms are expressed and that there isn’t too much public disruption,” said Mercier.

According to ‘freedom rally’ participant Matt Wall, the group has been doing its best to keep the noise down.

“We are not camping, we are not partying, that’s not it. Just meeting from one spot to another,” said Wall.

Wall and other members were involved in the Ottawa freedom protest for nearly 45 days before coming to B.C.

“I didn’t come here to be a ‘protester’, I came here because I’ve seen this happening for two years and said OK, I’m tired of this, this is enough,” said Wall.

The group says they plan to continue fighting until their message is heard.

“I look at both sides. I said I am not anti-vax, they don’t know what my status is. They don’t know if I am or not, and I wouldn’t tell you if I was. Half the people here are, that’s not our message,” he said.

Anyone with further noise complaints is being asked to contact Penticton Bylaw Services.

