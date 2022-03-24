Two-time U.S skating champion Alissa Czisny headlines show in Gananoque

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in the three years, the Gananoque Figure Skating club is allowed to stage a season-ending ice show.

More than 50 local skaters will display their talents at the Lou Jeffries Arena on Saturday, March 26.

“We’ve been doing our best to keep the club alive during COVID and now we finally get to show off,” said Sharon Nixon.

Nixon is a level 4 national skating coach. She’s in charge of the Gananoque club as well as the Kingston Skating Academy.

“A lot of our skaters have never been in a show, so this is their first opportunity to perform in front of their parents, friends and grandparents,” continued Nixon.

“The little ones are always the hit of the show. They don’t always follow along like their supposed to but that makes it all that more enjoyable.”

Making her first appearance on the big stage is 10-year-old Hannah Gabova.

“I’m very excited,” said Gabova

“Sometimes I get the jitters when I skate my solo but I always try my best. Being on the ice is so much fun and on Saturday I get to show mom and dad what I’ve been working on.”

The guest skater will be Alissa Czisny, a two-time United States champion (2009, 2011).

She currently performs around the world with “Stars on Ice”.

Czisny, a friend of Nixon, stepped in at the last minute when two-time Canadian champion Nam Nyguen was forced to withdraw because of an injury.

Both shows at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. are free of charge, thanks to a grant from Gananoque Town Council.