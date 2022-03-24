BC SPCA issues high-rise safety reminder after cat falls from balcony, breaks leg

Send this page to someone via email

Live in a high-rise building and have pets? Be sure to safeguard balconies to prevent possible falls.

That’s the reminder the BC SPCA issued on Thursday after a cat broke its leg after falling off a balcony.

The SPCA says the cat, a petite calico named Destiny, was brought to a veterinarian by a Good Samaritan who found her.

The veterinarian tracked down the owner, with Destiny’s broken leg placed in a cast.

“It happens more often than people think,” Nicole McBain, manager of the SPCA branch in Burnaby, said of pets falling from balconies.

“Pet guardians need to ensure balconies are enclosed so animals can’t fall through the bars or off the railing. They should also make sure any open windows have screens to prevent animals from falling out.”

The SPCA said, unfortunately, after Destiny’s cast came off, she broke her leg again. It’s unknown how that happened, but the SPCA said it wasn’t from falling off a balcony again.

Following the mishap, the SPCA said Destiny’s guardians surrendered her, and she’s being cared for in Burnaby.

“Sadly the second break to Destiny’s leg was much worse than the first,” said McBain. “The leg was no longer viable and had to be amputated.”

The SPCA says in addition to her leg being amputated, Destiny also required X-rays, pain medication, IV fluids and antibiotics. She will also be spayed and vaccinated.

McBain says Destiny is affectionate, adding that “everyone who has been caring for this sweet cat has fallen madly in love” with her.

The SPCA says Destiny has been in care for three weeks now, and will be at the shelter for another two or so weeks before she’s ready for adoption.

