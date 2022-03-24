Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others, says they tried to rig 2016 U.S. election

Send this page to someone via email

Former United States president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others, claiming that they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, also claims they falsely accused Trump of colluding with Russia. Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 election to become president.

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the former president alleged in the lawsuit filed in a federal court in Florida.

Trump also alleged “racketeering” and a “conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood,” among other claims.

Trump’s allegations in the lawsuit are undermined by a 966-page report issued by a Republican-led U.S. Senate committee in August 2020. That report concluded that Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Trump has sought compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.

He said he was “forced to incur expenses in an amount to be determined at trial, but known to be in excess of twenty-four million dollars ($24,000,000) and continuing to accrue, in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses.”

None of Trump’s allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

— with files from Reuters