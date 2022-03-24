Menu

World

Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, others, says they tried to rig 2016 U.S. election

By Twinkle Ghosh Global News
Posted March 24, 2022 2:23 pm
Click to play video: '‘He understood that I didn’t play games. This wouldn’t have happened:’ Trump on Putin' ‘He understood that I didn’t play games. This wouldn’t have happened:’ Trump on Putin
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he were in power, there would be no attack on Ukraine because Russian President Vladimir Putin “understood” that he “didn’t play games.” – Feb 27, 2022

Former United States president Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others, claiming that they tried to rig the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, also claims they falsely accused Trump of colluding with Russia. Trump defeated Clinton in the 2016 election to become president.

Read more: Jan. 6 committee believes Trump committed ‘criminal’ acts as he fought U.S. election

“Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty,” the former president alleged in the lawsuit filed in a federal court in Florida.

Trump also alleged “racketeering” and a “conspiracy to commit injurious falsehood,” among other claims.

Trump’s allegations in the lawsuit are undermined by a 966-page report issued by a Republican-led U.S. Senate committee in August 2020. That report concluded that Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks website to try to help Trump win the 2016 election.

Click to play video: 'Russia’s Putin praises Donald Trump for role in stabilizing global oil prices ahead of U.S. election' Russia’s Putin praises Donald Trump for role in stabilizing global oil prices ahead of U.S. election
Russia’s Putin praises Donald Trump for role in stabilizing global oil prices ahead of U.S. election – Oct 29, 2020

Trump has sought compensatory and punitive damages in the lawsuit.

He said he was “forced to incur expenses in an amount to be determined at trial, but known to be in excess of twenty-four million dollars ($24,000,000) and continuing to accrue, in the form of defense costs, legal fees, and related expenses.”

None of Trump’s allegations in the lawsuit have been proven in court.

— with files from Reuters

