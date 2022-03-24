SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada to sanction 160 more Russians over Ukraine war, Trudeau says

By Jordan Press The Canadian Press
Posted March 24, 2022 1:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war' Russia-Ukraine conflict: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war
WATCH: Lviv acting as humanitarian hub for people fleeing war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sanctioning 160 more Russian officials in retaliation for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Trudeau says Canada is also imposing new bans on the export of certain goods and technologies to Russia in an attempt to limit its ability to wage war in Ukraine.

Read more: How the war in Ukraine stands a month after Russia’s invasion — and what may be next

The prime minister announced the new measures this afternoon at the end of a whirlwind trip to Brussels, where he addressed the European Parliament before meeting fellow leaders from the NATO military alliance and G7.

The visit was Trudeau’s second to Europe this month after Russian forces invaded Ukraine last month, sparking the most serious security threat to Europe and North America in generations.

Click to play video: 'NATO will not deploy peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says' NATO will not deploy peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says
NATO will not deploy peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine, Stoltenberg says

That threat is putting fresh pressure on Canada to invest more in its military, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying allies have agreed to present plans in June to rapidly ratchet up their defence spending.

That could be difficult for the Liberals, however, after they promised to invest in new social programs such as pharmacare and dental care in return for the NDP’s support in the House of Commons.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
