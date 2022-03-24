How the war in Ukraine stands a month after Russia’s invasion — and what may be next

The first explosions were heard near Kyiv mere minutes after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in Ukraine exactly one month ago. The attacks from Russian forces — by air, by sea and on the ground — have barely stopped since Feb. 24, becoming more intense and brutal by the day. Thousands have died, millions have fled, and cities have been turned into ruins. Yet through it all, Ukrainian fighters have held on and pushed back against what experts say is a demoralized Russian military. “I mean, we wouldn’t be talking about this as an ongoing war at this moment if it hadn’t been for the Ukrainian will to resist, which completely caught the Russians off guard,” said Allen Sens, a professor of political science at the University of British Columbia who studies military operations.

Where Russian forces have pushed in Ukraine View image in full screen This map shows (in red) the Russian-held parts of Ukraine as of March 23, 2022, one month into the invasion. Read more: Zelenskyy calls for worldwide protests to mark 1 month since Russia invaded Ukraine Advertisement As the invasion enters its second month, Russian advances toward Kyiv and other cities are stalled by Ukrainian resistance. What was supposed to be a quick toppling of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government and military has now become a prolonged struggle, with signs of more destruction and death to come. Here’s how Ukraine and Russia got to this point, how the West has gotten involved, and what could come next.

A quick campaign foiled View image in full screen In his announcement on Feb. 24, Putin vowed to “demilitarize and denazify” Ukraine, while promising Russia was not interested in occupying the country. Yet Ukrainian officials quickly reported attacks on border checkpoints and military infrastructure in the first hours of the invasion. Large convoys of Russian troops and equipment advanced toward the capital of Kyiv and other major cities in the northeast and south. As shelling and air strikes hit military airfields, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said civilian areas were already being hit during the first few days, including a residential tower in the middle of Kyiv. Київ, житловий будинок після влучання 🇷🇺ракети! pic.twitter.com/3lVyogwKKW — 🇺🇦Armed Forces (@ArmedForcesUkr) February 26, 2022 The capital was also placed under a curfew after “saboteur” groups were reported within the city, which were later alleged to be mercenaries there to assassinate Zelenskyy. The president has remained in Kyiv throughout the war, sometimes hiding in underground bunkers with key advisers and security forces. Civilians were quickly asked to join the fight, with the military and defence ministry distributing instructions on making Molotov cocktails while distributing weapons to those able to travel to the front lines. View image in full screen Civilian Members of a territorial defence unit fit their weapons to repel the Russian attacking forces in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. (AP Photo/Mikhail Palinchak). Within days, reports emerged that the Russian convoys outside Kyiv and other cities had been stalled by Ukrainian surprise attacks, poor terrain and bridges destroyed by Ukrainian forces. Russian forces were also facing food and supply shortages as the campaign stalled. Sens points to the foiled Russian takeover of the Hostomel Airport outside Kyiv within the first 72 hours of the invasion as a key moment that showed Russia would have to change its tactics. “That was the moment when the Russians had to realize that their attempt to quickly strike the government and overtake it wasn’t going to work,” he said. “That repeated all over Ukraine in several cities, which forced the Russians back, only for them to return and up their attacks.”

How the West has responded Immediately after Ukraine was invaded, Western nations including Canada, the United States and Europe placed unprecedented sanctions on Russia’s economy and key government and military officials — including Putin himself. The Russian ruble quickly plummeted to a record-low value, as Russian banks were cut off from the international SWIFT system and key industries were targeted. Western businesses like Apple and McDonalds cut ties and ceased operations. None of these actions appear to have deterred Putin, however, forcing countries to shift toward helping the situation on the ground while maintaining pressure on Moscow. Advertisement Read more: West shifting from sanctions to Ukrainian military aid as war intensifies: experts The West has sent billions of dollars worth of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including weapons. These included anti-tank and anti-air systems that have proven key to Ukraine’s resistance. Canada alone has poured over $35 million into weapon and equipment shipments, while the U.S. and Europe have answered the call for Javelins, Stingers and other, more devastating weapons. View image in full screen NATO allies have so far refused to send even larger equipment like fighter jets to Ukraine, amid fears that such a move would be seen as a direct provocation of Russia by the West. That fear has also forced Western leaders to deny Zelenskyy’s most urgent request: a no-fly zone over Ukraine.