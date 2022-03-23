SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
World

Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine, U.S. government determines

By Matthew Lee The Associated Press
Posted March 23, 2022 2:29 pm
Click to play video: '‘What’s happening in Ukraine is a massive war crime,’ EU foreign affairs chief says' ‘What’s happening in Ukraine is a massive war crime,’ EU foreign affairs chief says
WATCH: 'What's happening in Ukraine is a massive war crime,' EU foreign affairs chief says

The Biden administration on Wednesday made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and said it would work with others to prosecute offenders, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” Blinken said in a statement released as he was traveling to Brussels with President Joe Biden for an emergency summit of NATO leaders.

Read more: NATO deploying 4 more battlegroups as alliance meets on Ukraine support: chief

The assessment was based on a “careful review” of public and intelligence sources since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last month, he said.

Trending Stories

America’s top diplomat said the United States would share that information with allies, partners and international institutions tasked with investigating allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“We’ve seen numerous credible reports of indiscriminate attacks and attacks deliberately targeting civilians, as well as other atrocities. Russia’s forces have destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping centers, and ambulances, leaving thousands of innocent civilians killed or wounded,” Blinken said.

Click to play video: 'Ukraine is Russia’s gateway to Europe, Zelenskyy warns Italian government' Ukraine is Russia’s gateway to Europe, Zelenskyy warns Italian government
Ukraine is Russia’s gateway to Europe, Zelenskyy warns Italian government

He cited attacks on the civilian population in the besieged city of Mariupol and elsewhere.

