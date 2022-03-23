SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Flames file lawsuit against insurers for $125M in losses due to COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2022 11:53 pm
Saddledome View image in full screen
The Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames, is seen in Calgary, Thursday, March 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Calgary Flames organization has filed a lawsuit against its insurers alleging $125 million in losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Hockey League halted its season in March 2020 because of the virus, which resulted in the Flames playing a reduced number of games without fan attendance.

The statement of claim, filed March 10, alleges the Flames suffered “massive losses” without the ability to host fans, while racking up spending to ensure an eventual safe return to the stadium.

It says repairs and preventive measures included the installation of physical barriers, upgrading its air ventilation system and creating a COVID-19 screening application for non-player personnel.

“The presence of COVID-19 and the COVID-19 virus in the Saddledome during NHL games made the normal use of the Saddledome impossible for almost two years,” the claim states.

Story continues below advertisement

“The purpose of this arena is to allow thousands of fans to gather inside to watch events, consume food and beverages and vocally cheer on sporting or other events.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Flames training camp begins as NHL prepares to resume 2019-20 season' Calgary Flames training camp begins as NHL prepares to resume 2019-20 season
Calgary Flames training camp begins as NHL prepares to resume 2019-20 season – Jul 13, 2020

The claim says the insurers have denied coverage to the Flames and not reimbursed any money due to the losses.

Trending Stories

None of the allegations have been proven in court and statements of defence have yet to be filed.

READ MORE: Saddledome gets set for packed, maskless Flames game

The lawsuit says fan attendance is the “lifeblood” of the organization’s revenue. In the year before COVID-19, it says hockey games and other live events brought more than $187 million to the Flames.

The organization alleges in the document that its insurers decided COVID-19 does not cause physical loss or damage. It says it bought a best-in-class, “all risks” business interruption insurance policy to cover “all risks of direct physical loss or damage.”

Story continues below advertisement

“These covered perils include known and unknown risks, including noxious substances that render arenas unusable,” says the lawsuit.

“COVID-19 and the COVID-19 virus were precisely among the perils and risks covered.”

Named in the suit are Westport Insurance Corporation, Royal and Sun Alliance, Liberty Mutual, Aviva, Northbridge General and Can-Sure Underwriting.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagBusiness tagNational Hockey League tagCalgary Flames tagCalgary Sports tagCOVID-19 impact on pro sports tagCOVID-19 impact on NHL tagCalgary Flames Lawsuit tagCalgary Flames COVID lawsuit tagFlames lawsuit tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers