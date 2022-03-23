Alberta man helping relatives from Ukraine frustrated with Canadian program red tape

Send this page to someone via email

Some people trying to flee Ukraine are facing hurdles.

Canada recently streamlined the immigration process for Ukrainian refugees. But the requirements that remain are making it hard for some Edmonton-area families to bring their loved ones here.

Ever since Dwayne Kisilevich’s relatives fled Ukraine, the Vegreville man has been trying to get them to Canada.

“I’m afraid for the lives of my children. I think they will be safe in Canada,” one of Kisilevich’s cousins, Kateryna Furyk, said while they spoke over Facebook Messenger.

“Three women and seven children left Ukraine on the 26th, they got to Poland. I happen to talk to my cousins, which are men. They aren’t allowed to leave, of course. He asked if we can get some help to get his family to Canada to get through the war,” Dwayne Kisilevich said.

Kisilevich said he was encouraged by recent changes to a federal government program. It was supposed to make it easier to get his family here.

But after starting the application process, they hit a big barrier.

“They say you’ve got to keep trying. Last night, kept trying, then you get kicked out of the system,” Kisilevich said.

His problem centres on fingerprint and photo requirements. They’re still necessary even in the streamlined process and booking an appointment is proving difficult.

“I tried since Saturday morning until Tuesday evening, I made 47 attempts (and) could not get in,” Kisilevich said.

In a statement, VFS Global, the company responsible for biometrics, wrote: “Due to the current situation in Ukraine, some of our Visa Application Centres (VACs) are experiencing higher volumes than usual. VFS Global has taken proactive measures in consultation with the Canadian government (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, IRCC) to address the surge in Canada visa applications from Ukraine at our VACs in Europe.”

The statement said customers can book appointments at any VAC on VFS Global’s website.

“Currently, there is no issue with the appointment management system and our IT teams are working 24/7 to ensure the website is running smoothly.”

The company said an influx in visa application volumes has led to longer call wait times.

“However, our call centres are closely monitoring the situation and apprising local operations to open additional appointment slots where required. Our global call centre is recruiting additional Ukrainian-speaking resources to manage higher calls/email volumes while our call centres in India and Mexico provide support to the VACs in Europe.”

Biometrics, the company said, are taken by following instructions from the Canadian government.

“Clients submit their applications online and are directed to the VAC network in Europe to support them with application, biometrics and passport submissions. Capacity at the VACs is being closely monitored and additional IRCC staff have been deployed to the region as surge support should VACs reach capacity.”

Its visa application centres have been told to prioritize citizens of Ukraine, the company said, “including booking emergency same-day appointments and taking biometrics without an official appointment.

“In addition to our pre-existing VAC network, we have been working to set up additional biometrics collection locations and increased capacity at existing ones as demand requires,” the statement continued.

An Edmonton immigration practitioner said getting a appointment for biometrics has been the case for many people trying to get to Canada.

“There is a small percentage of people who are benefiting of the fast processing but for the majority of people who applied for the first time, it’s very complicated it is very stressful,” Bohdana Stepanenko-Lypovyk said.

Stepanenko-lypovyk said many people in Ukraine are now facing increased costs of living and flights to Canada are also up, making it even more difficult to get out.

And it’s stressful for those hoping the need for fingerprints and pictures won’t make their loved ones’ ordeal even more chaotic.

Kisilevich said he hopes the hopes the government will make changes to the biometrics requirements and fast.

“I truly don’t think there are going to make it here,” Kisilevich said.

While many Albertans struggle to help their relatives, Stepanenko-Lypovyk is encouraging people to keep calling and applying until they connect, no matter how frustrating the wait may be.