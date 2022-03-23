Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto, warns of ‘significant’ rainfall

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of “significant rainfall” and strong winds.
The statement, released just before 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, said that the city could see rainfall amounts from 10 to 20 millimeters which may result in localized water pooling on roads.
“Strong easterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h could lead to loose objects being tossed about, small tree branches breaking and local power outages,” the statement reads.
The agency said the rain will taper off early Thursday morning.
