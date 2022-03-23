Kingston, Ont. store raising money to aid in Ukraine crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Another business in Kingston, Ont., is fundraising to provide help to those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

General Brock’s Commissary, located on the corner of Brock Street and King Street East, is selling a number of Ukraine-related items, with all proceeds going toward the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“We have a link to the country ourselves,” says Chris Shelley, general manager at the store.

“Our daughter married a Ukrainian man from Edmonton, so he’s a second-generation Ukrainian.”

The Commissary is selling Ukraine patches, magnets, car flags, pins and hats.

So far, Shelley says the initiative has raised over $1,500 in the two weeks it has been running.

Story continues below advertisement

“We sold out our first group of flags and pins and everything, they were sold out entirely,” adds Shelley.

“We just got more stock in and plan to get more in the next few days.”

Shelley says they plan to keep the fundraiser going as long as supplies in this latest shipment last, and they could start it up again if the conflict persists.

1:49 Need to ‘start thinking about’ rebuilding Ukraine after war, Trudeau says Need to ‘start thinking about’ rebuilding Ukraine after war, Trudeau says