Canada

Kingston, Ont. store raising money to aid in Ukraine crisis

By John Lawless Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 4:04 pm
General Brock's Commissary is selling a number of items to help raise money for Ukrainian citizens affected by the invasion. View image in full screen
General Brock's Commissary is selling a number of items to help raise money for Ukrainian citizens affected by the invasion. John Lawless/Global News

Another business in Kingston, Ont., is fundraising to provide help to those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

General Brock’s Commissary, located on the corner of Brock Street and King Street East, is selling a number of Ukraine-related items, with all proceeds going toward the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

“We have a link to the country ourselves,” says Chris Shelley, general manager at the store.

“Our daughter married a Ukrainian man from Edmonton, so he’s a second-generation Ukrainian.”

Read more: ‘Mayor’s fund’ now accepting donations to help Ukrainian students studying in Kingston.

The Commissary is selling Ukraine patches, magnets, car flags, pins and hats.

So far, Shelley says the initiative has raised over $1,500 in the two weeks it has been running.

“We sold out our first group of flags and pins and everything, they were sold out entirely,” adds Shelley.

“We just got more stock in and plan to get more in the next few days.”

Shelley says they plan to keep the fundraiser going as long as supplies in this latest shipment last, and they could start it up again if the conflict persists.

